Editor,
When I opened my paper to Matt’s column, seeing the headline I expected to read about his reaction to the mayhem and chaos that took place in Washington Jan. 6.
What I read was a screed saying how disappointed he was that he was unable to go to Sacramento or Washington to join with his fellow Trump supporters in assaulting the meeting place of our senators and congressional representatives. He notes he wanted to show support for the president in his fraudulent claims about the recent election that he lost. He told about going to Los Gatos, and as if he were a representative of the president greeted the protestors walking there. He also told of an awful event of a marcher being attacked and how he subdued the miscreant.
There was neither mention of the horror in Washington nor no condemnation of the incitement by the president of a group of thugs to protest an honest election of the president of the United States.
Mr. Grocott needs to examine his values and perhaps read the Constitution and the country’s election laws.
Jon S. Levinson
San Carlos
