Editor,
A reader states that COVID-19 cases have increased since masks were mandated and that blaming the increase on people who don’t wear masks is disingenuous. The implication that masks don’t help the effort, and in fact may hinder it, is ludicrous. Yes, cases have increased, but can any rational person really believe it’s because of the mask mandate, or that the increase would not be even more severe without a mask mandate? The data I’ve seen indicate that the chance of infection is reduced by 85% if people wear masks. Correlation (of the mask mandate and the increase in COVID-19 cases) does not prove causality, as anyone familiar with statistical analysis should know. There are other factors, such as people not following the mask mandate, that are causing the increase in COVID-19 cases.
So wear a mask!
Brian Wright
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.