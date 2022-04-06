Editor,
Matt Grocott’s column titled “Lesson 2: We are a republic,” is a typical Republican politically biased opinion piece. Yes, “republic” is in the Pledge of Allegiance, and, yes, the “democracy” is not in the U.S. Constitution. Webster’s Dictionary defines “republic” as A). A government having a chief of state who is not a monarch and who is usually a president; B). A political unit (such as a nation) having such a form of government; 2A). A government in which supreme power resides in a body of citizens to vote and exercised by elected officers and representatives responsible to them.
Webster’s definition of “democracy” is: A). A government by the people; rule of majority; B). government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through representation; C). a political unit (such as a nation) that has a democratic government; D). absence of heredity or arbitrary class of distinctions or privileges; E). belief in or practice of social economic equality for all people.
America may be a republic, however, it is guided by democratic principles. As such, America is a democratic republic. It is suppose to be the “best of both (political) worlds,” but, unfortunately, it doesn’t always work out that way. Class dismissed. Not you Mr. Grocott. Please write on the chalkboard 100 times “Government of the people, by the people, for the people.”
Michael Oberg
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.