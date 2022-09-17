Editor,
Your endorsement of Anna Eshoo for Congress District 16 is very troublesome. She has held this position as congressperson for 28 years! And what has she accomplished? There are only two candidates for this position, Anna and Rishi Kumar, both Democrats. There are no Republican candidates. Rishi is a wonderful candidate who has a high-tech background and has strong integrity. Anna has accepted $4.5 million from pharmaceutical companies and has taken the most money of anyone in Congress from those companies even though she is on a committee that gives oversight to the pharmacy industry. Rishi was elected mayor of Saratoga by the largest margin ever.
