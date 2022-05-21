Editor,
We are two lifelong residents of San Mateo County who support Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. We each attended local public high schools and after graduation from our respective law schools, began our legal careers in the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
One of us became the first Latino Superior Court judge and served two terms as its presiding judge. The other became the first Latina judge on the San Mateo County Superior Court and served many years in the juvenile court. We are now both retired.
We have known Sheriff Bolanos for many years. We consider the sheriff a personal friend and an essential member of our law enforcement community. He has and continues to fulfill his duties as sheriff with distinction and commitment. He collaborates with all of the institutions, agencies, nonprofits, schools, faith-based community and other groups which contribute to our quality of life in San Mateo County. He has built bridges with local political bodies and community leaders. These connections take years to forge and nurture. He is responsible for a correctional institution, local law enforcement, coordination with local police agencies, and court security.
Sheriff Bolanos is an intelligent and modest man. He promotes diversity in actions, not just words. It would be absurd to consider replacing him with anyone else. There are many reasons why this county is such a great and safe place in which to live and raise a family. Sheriff Carlos Bolanos is one of them. We all deserve his reelection.
Judge Mark Forcum (ret.)
Millbrae
Judge Marta Diaz (ret.)
Foster City
