Regarding Mr. McDowell’s opinion piece on March 27 (“Why doesn’t somebody do something?”), I can attest to the value of serving on the San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury. During the three terms I served, reports were generated on such diverse and timely topics as sexual assault kit processing, body worn cameras in law enforcement, sea-level rise, epinephrine auto-injectors in schools, unfunded pension liabilities, animal care and control, and diversity in the teaching workforce.
The grand jury system is proof that a group of citizens with varying levels of expertise can come together, effectively research and investigate an issue, perform in-depth interviews, and generate reports with thoughtful recommendations and observations. Follow-up on grand jury recommendations in this county reveals that a high percentage are adopted followed by implementation by the responding agencies.
The letter writer was a member of the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury and a Board Member San Mateo County Association of Grand Jurors
