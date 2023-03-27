Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
“Why doesn’t somebody do something?” How many times have you heard that, or said it to yourself after reading headlines in the Daily Journal? Now there is something that you can do about it; something that gets things done. That’s volunteering to serve on the San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors just proclaimed Civil Grand Jury month, and for good reason. The civil grand jury is your watchdog — your eyes and ears — on local government. From the county government and cities to school boards and special districts, the civil grand jury carefully investigates programs and activities, reports findings on how well local governments are fulfilling their responsibilities, and makes specific suggestions for improvement.
The investigations are wide-ranging, from inquiries into how well cities are funding their pension plans to whether local water districts are ready and able to provide water in case of a massive earthquake. In recent years, reports have warned of ransomware attacks aimed at local government and how to prepare for them (long before Oakland was recently crippled by such an attack), recommended that local law enforcement carry naloxone to be able to counter opioid overdoes (before the current fentanyl crisis), and whether the expensive and extensive grade separation process (elevating tracks at railroad crossings) on the Caltrain corridor is being effectively managed.
You can be a part of this crucial local government watchdog — no experience necessary. All you need is a desire to improve our local government agencies and the ability to work with other volunteers to make that happen. The San Mateo County Superior Court is currently accepting applications from interested individuals to serve on the civil grand jury for the upcoming term. Requirements are few, beyond a desire to serve. You must be 18, a U.S. citizen and resident of San Mateo County, reasonably proficient in English, and willing to rapidly learn about the complexities of local government.
The court is looking for a diverse group of citizen volunteers to serve and bring their perspectives to the jury. Since serving can require as much as 20 hours per week at some points during the year, applicants tend to be retirees, but they certainly don’t have to be. To add to the diversity of the jury, younger persons are encouraged to apply. Moreover, no special experience or education are required.
As a former civil grand juror, my experience was in parts educational, fun, eye-opening, and ultimately satisfying. The ability to be a person who can “do something” about perceived problems in local government programs is empowering. Making that happen in a cooperative and collegial manner with 18 other volunteers (who have their own perspectives and opinions) is invigorating. And seeing recommendations for improvement implemented restores faith in our representative democracy.
