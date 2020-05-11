Editor,
Last week The New York Times opined that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden should be investigated for allegations of sexual abuse. Fair enough. But guess who the Times recommends do the investigation? None other than the DNC (the Democratic National Committee).
Wouldn’t that be like asking the Republican National Committee to investigate allegations against Donald Trump? I don’t think I recall reading the “prestigious” New York Times ever make that recommendation.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
