Editor,
The National Sheriff’s Association last Thursday lambasted the NFL for donating funds to organizations that advocate for defunding the police. The NBA, with its lucrative Chinese market, not only refuses to criticize the Chinese Communist Party for persecuting and enslaving 1 million Muslim inhabitants, but it punishes its employees who have the courage to do so. I have loved watching professional sports all my life. But no longer will I support these politicized entities which endanger the lives of our police and by their silence, condone the oppression of our fellow humans.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
