Regarding “Gov. Newsom’s gambit” (letters, 2/18/22), I tried to keep an open mind but choked on my coffee around the fifth paragraph. There’s self-centeredness: vaccines “should be no one’s business but your own.” Wrong. Vaccinations, or lack thereof, affect everyone. In fact, the lack of vaccinations is what has kept the pandemic going. There’s ignorance: “... especially since we now know they don’t work.” I’m dumbfounded. Who knows this? All the people posting disinformation on social media from their moms’ basements? Even for vaccinated people who still get COVID, vaccination is keeping them out of the hospital and the morgue. There’s paranoid extrapolation: “And just wait till the powers-that-be insist you put all your bank accounts in digitized form on your Vaccine Passport.” Lord help me. (Besides, that shouldn’t be necessary. It’ll all be in the microchip they inject into the vaccine).
And finally, there’s irony: “There’s a word for this: totalitarianism.” I’m going to go out on a limb here and guess the writer voted for Trump, the ultimate totalitarian. The writer is worried about what’s happening in our state. But inane rants like hers are what make me worry about what’s happening in our state ... and our country.
Brian Wright
Belmont
