Editor,
One of the main issues in the upcoming Foster City Council election is the state’s demand that more land be allotted for housing in Foster City and how that demand might affect the land currently used by the Mariners Point golf course.
Given the many environmental constraints on that land, and the number of state and federal agencies that would have to approve housing at Mariners Point, it is extremely unlikely the land could ever be used for housing. Considering that it took Foster City over four years to acquire all the permits that were necessary to rebuild the levee, a vital and necessary improvement that was fully supported by federal and state authorities, one can only imagine how long the permit process for housing at Mariners Point might take with the Foster City community and numerous environmental groups already voicing development on the land.
It is essential that our City Council also be unanimous in their opposition to housing development at Mariners Point. Candidate Evan Adams has stated that he “hopes the plan for the golf course is housing” and candidate Richa Awasthi has already voted once for a plan to include 300+ housing units on the site. Candidates Art Kiesel and Stacey Jimenez have taken the firm position that housing development should not be allowed on the Mariners Point site. I encourage a vote for Art Kiesel and Stacy Jimenez for City Council.
Bob Fitzgerald
Foster City
The letter writer is the former mayor of Foster City.
