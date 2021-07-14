Editor,
Sue Lempert’s column on Don Horsley — one of our San Mateo County Supervisors — demonstrates how fortunate we are in San Mateo County to have a board with such dedication, background and experience. Horsley represents what each San Mateo County board member demonstrates — a tremendous respect for our Peninsula community. Compare our board with some other counties — we will miss him in District 3 but he will remain around for everyone.
Joe Cotchett
San Mateo
