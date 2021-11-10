Editor,
Years ago, I taught the Navy’s leadership course to naval officers in the Bay Area. The material borrowed from great thinkers and military leaders including Gen. Colin Powell. His leadership primer was extremely useful in providing tools for routine and tactical leadership challenges, and there were some life lessons packed into the primer as well.
Lesson 15: When should you take decisive action? General Powell recommended a P=40 to 70 formula which means do not take action if you have less than a 40% chance of being right. Once you’re in that 40 to 70 probability of success range … go with your gut. I have always remembered his advice.
Last year, I was looking at surgery to remove a nodule that could be malignant. While the probability factor was less than Gen. Powell’s 40% threshold, my specialist pushed for surgery. I asked for another test. The second test moved the probability factor well into the P=40 to 70 range. Let’s go. The operation and subsequent tests have indicated the surgery was a complete success. Now, I’m not recommending anyone make medical decisions based on Colin Powell’s leadership primer, but his advice gave me a starting point to weigh the pros and cons of an important life decision.
I watched Gen. Powell’s funeral last Friday. It was sad, but how blessed are we as a nation to have such a great general, statesman and an even better person serve as one of our top leaders?
Ray Fowler
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.