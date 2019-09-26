Editor,
This is a simple letter, no earth-shattering ideas, just heartfelt appreciation to three honest Foster City people. Too often we read the police reports. This is a good Samaritan report.
Three people separated by several years: one turned in my wallet that I had dropped outside of Safeway, one found and turned in my diamond wedding ring that I had dropped inside Safeway and the third turned in my husband’s wallet that he had left at self checkout in Safeway today. All three items were intact.
I managed to meet the wonderful woman who found my irreplaceable ring and she refused any reward. She agreed to my donating two Thanksgiving food bags in her honor. The finders of the wallets remain unknown, but I want to thank them now. If you are reading this, you have confirmed our faith in our neighbors.
We live in a wonderful town, and we are so lucky. Three for three, not bad. Now my husband and I will try hard to be more careful and not tempt “four for four.”
Eileen Listgarten
Foster City
