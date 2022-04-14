Editor,
The April 11 story “Hillsdale mall seeks new zoning” is laden with Councilman Goethals’ support. He worked tirelessly with Bohannon to kill the 2020 resident height/density building limit, Measure Y. Failing that, the team now has Bohannon asking for special consideration and Goethals inflaming single-family neighborhood fears unless we max out El Camino development.
KRON recently reported that 69% of people want to live in more rural areas since COVID. Yet, Joe said “many constituents” expressed interest to live here in new multiunit housing. He seems equally unmoved by the State Auditor’s findings questioning our stated housing needs. Instead, Goethals acknowledges “some single-family residents feel threatened by state laws and are concerned about increasing density in the San Mateo hills.” Residents wouldn’t have this concern if the council would stand up for them and give the middle finger to the very housing laws other charter cities have filed lawsuits over as unconstitutional.
Based on Goethals’ relationship with Bohannon, it makes sense he supports “a solution that keeps density at the mall site to prevent it from spilling into surrounding neighborhoods.” He’s working overtime to set a stage that doesn’t even have to exist — unless he just needs it to exist.
The April 18 City Council meeting will be riveting as Goethals and the rest contemplate San Mateo’s growth alternatives. To go along with Bonilla and Lee and choose the largest alternative would have to completely ignore the growing mountain of evidence that the necessity for all this housing is unsupported and unwanted.
Lisa Taner
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.