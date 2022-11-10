Editor,
San Mateo Mayor Rick Bonilla, and councilmembers Amourence Lee and Joe Goethals would not support fellow councilmembers Eric Rodriguez and Diane Papan to investigate the behavior of Planning Commissioner Adam Nugent for apparently removing a political yard sign. It appears he did, as he was identified on video. What is not determined is if the sign was in a location that authorized political yard signs. The message sent by Bonilla, Lee and Goethals is we have your back if you are a political friend. The message Rodriguez and Papan sent is that citizens deserve an answer. Council candidate Rob Newsom, whose sign was stolen filed a charge but did not ask for prosecution. If you like political drama, watch the video (10) City Council Regular Meeting — 11/7/2022 — YouTube or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gEwWc8VQ4c, beginning at 3:12:50, ending 3:27:00.
