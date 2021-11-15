Editor,
As usual, Matt Grocott is wrong, again, in his column titled “Liberty and Freedom” in the Nov. 9 issue of the Daily Journal (This is becoming monotonous!).
Mr. Grocott takes the words liberty and freedom out of context, and uses them in ways that they are not meant to be used. If Mr. Grocott knew anything about U.S. history and U.S. law, and, if he read and understood the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, he would know that no where in the rule of law in America does it say that a citizen can endanger the lives of other citizens. There is plenty of U.S. case law (settled laws) that clearly state that the public’s well-being outweighs the individual rights of its citizens.
The U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence clearly state that “liberty” and “freedom” were in reference to the oppressive laws and rules of the King of England’s reign, and that Americans would learn from that history and enjoy life, liberty and happiness. It does not mean that any person can endanger the lives of other people.
Mr. Grocott’s anti-government and anti-vaccination stance is what is going to make this pandemic last longer than it has to, and, American lives will be endanger for a long time to come. Thanks Matt!
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
