Editor,
I greatly enjoyed the wonderful column on “Giving thanks” by Mark Simon in the Nov. 25-26 edition of the Daily Journal.
It made me smile and it is worthwhile to frame and read it every day.
I did not realize how many different ways there are to express thanks, some really heartfelt and some so superficial. So, I say thank you Simon from the bottom of my heart for making me smile.
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
