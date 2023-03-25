Editor,
I was truly appalled and saddened to see that the eucalyptus trees in Burlingame are to be removed along El Camino Real. I understand the problems with the sidewalks and the danger of falling trees. All trees can fall as evidenced by this winter’s experience. Burlingame used to be a charming town to live in — first Burlingame Avenue is ruined by over development and elitist stores, then McMansions covering nearly a whole lot are replacing the older homes, and now I can just imagine the “trees” to replace the eucalyptus. El Camino in Burlingame will resemble Millbrae, San Mateo, Redwood City and every other town on the Peninsula. Mayor Brownrigg says we don’t plant trees for ourselves, we plant them for our children. In what world does he live in where his children will be able to afford to live here, or frankly even want to live here?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.