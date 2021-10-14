Editor,
Dianne Feinstein, Alex Padilla, Jackie Speier, Anna Eshoo and the rest of the congressional members who voted to support Merrick Garland for attorney general were either oblivious or just plain ignorant. He is a classic Marxist as he is using the FBI to monitor and arrest any liberty oriented person who speaks out about the harm any public school is doing by indoctrinating students with critical race theory.
He should be removed from office because his actions violate the U.S. Constitution.
What is even more shameful is that his son-in-law allegedly works for the very publisher of CRT, the so-called educational materials, Panorama Education. That company has received millions of tax payer dollars from the government, which is a perfect example of an unethical practice by Garland where he uses his power to stop parents from opposing CRT as his family benefits financially.
Obviously, these congressional representatives who are supposed to represent us just have no concern for ethics violations or violations of the Constitution by government officials.
Bernard Ames
San Carlos
