Editor,

Kudos to our Board of Supervisors for divesting county investments from oil and gas companies (”County to divest from fossil fuels” in the Jan. 12 edition.

If we’re truly committed to acting on climate change on the one hand, we should not be supporting these companies with the other. Divestment sends a real-time signal to this industry that fossil fuels are not the future. It is also true that as countries meet their environmental goals, reserves of oil and gas will stay in the ground and their market value will drop drastically. They will become worthless “stranded assets.” Financial entities such as The World Bank, Goldman Sachs and Standard and Poor’s as well as the United Nations support divestment as a prudent strategy.

Thank you to our leaders for having this level of integrity and for being proactive on this issue. In this same vein, I am grateful that they have also endorsed a carbon cashback policy at the federal level. Their voice has influence at the national level. I appreciate their commitment to all of us and our kids and grandkids who have to live with the consequences of their actions/inactions. I’m grateful to be an San Mateo County resident.

Ellyn Dooley

San Carlos

