Editor,
I make no secret of despising President Trump. He is a disgrace to his office and I devoutly hope will go down in history as the worst president we’ve ever had. Because we can’t afford worse.
But his Proud Boys comment during the debate — “Stand back and stand by” — alarms me in a totally different way. I didn’t appreciate it at first because I don’t keep up with delusional fringe groups. That was a mistake. These idiots are no joke.
Having a sitting duly elected president telling them to stand by — to deal with the outcome of the election — is as close to Hitler calling on his Brownshirts as I ever want to see my nation flirt with tyranny.
Granted, the Proud Boys are not the Brownshirts. There aren’t that many of them. Or is our government as decayed as the Weimar Republic was when Hitler was elected.
But that’s a difference of degree not of kind. Trump by his own words has condemned himself as a racist, divisive bigot who will gladly stomp on the liberty of the people he is sworn to protect if by doing so it lets him keep power.
We should not accept what he said as “just an opinion.” We can, and always will, argue over how to govern ourselves. But that requires the government remain in the hands of the people, not a tyrant.
Every elected official should forcefully denounce Trump’s Proud Boy remarks. Those who don’t will have joined him, even if just passively, in fomenting treason ... and will, if there is any shred of justice left in the world, reap the whirlwind at the ballot box.
Mark Olbert
San Carlos
The letter writer is a member of the San Carlos City Council. His views are his own.
