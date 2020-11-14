Editor,
I volunteered as a poll worker this past election, and couldn’t recommend it more, especially for people to learn more about how their local elections are run. Our elections staff take an enormous amount of care to make sure that elections go smoothly, checking the thickness of the special ballot paper, matching signatures, making sure voters understand their different options for voting, and ensuring that there is plenty of PPE for workers and voters. Volunteers do receive a small stipend, but it would have been a worthwhile experience even without that.
While the different rules can be frustrating at times, the fact that elections are run at the county level diversifies risk and makes it difficult for outside actors to disrupt. For example, I learned that the ballot marking tablets (touchscreens) are not connected to the internet and do not record the votes, they merely print out the voter’s choices. We’ve seen that it’s easy for politicians to claim (without evidence) that the system is rigged, but I came away from this with much more confidence in the process.
I urge people to volunteer at the polls for the primary, special and midterm elections (often in March, June and November), as this is when they need almost as many volunteers but there is less attention paid to elections at those times.
It’s a good reminder that democracy is not a spectator sport.
Maggie Trinh
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.