I am so tired of listening to people, like Mark Behrend, telling us how we must live our lives to stave off the dire consequences of global warming (“Stopping climate change” letter to the editor in the July 23 edition). I am now old enough to remember the 1970s era of fear mongering and claims that by 1990 coastal towns and small islands around the world would be underwater due entirely to man-made CO2. Then, when that did not happen, computer models were adjusted to show it would occur by 2000 and then by 2010 and 2020.
According to Mark now, the end of the world will most definitely occur by 2070.
Come on, what do these people take us for?
The longer I live and the more I read between the lines, it becomes clear to me that ocean levels and atmospheric temperatures have been rising and falling for millennia without human input and claims made for many decades that catastrophic weather events would get more frequent and more severe have turned out to be the complete opposite
I am left now, more than ever, with only one certainty: Climate change alarmism is for the young because the older and more experienced among us have long heard too much the crying of “wolf” by activists seeking nothing more but to control us.
Now if you excuse me, I have a life to live.
Susan Feins
Redwood City
