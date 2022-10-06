Noelia Corzo blocked us from her Facebook campaign page. The first time was after a reply to a video in which Corzo claimed to manage a much larger budget at the San Mateo-Foster City School District than did her opponent, Charles Stone, as a Belmont councilmember. You won’t find the correction that the board doesn’t manage the budget because that comment, and its author, was removed.
Another block came after Corzo posted thanks for a 5-year-old endorsement from Carole Groom although Groom endorsed Stone for supervisor. A comment that this posting seemed deliberately misleading was not approved, and its author was removed.
Most voters would agree that blocking people from a campaign page is a questionable look, particularly when a candidate claims to value transparency and community voices. Just last week, Corzo hosted a meet-and-greet championing “women” and “community.” If we had attended her event, would we have been blocked from entrance?
Supporters also tout her engagement, often in these very pages. The Rev. Ben Meyers wrote that Corzo would be a leader who “bases their decisions on community input.” Pam Rianda wrote that “Noelia has demonstrated respect for all citizens and a willingness to listen to those who may not necessarily agree with her.” Do they know that Corzo erases the voices of people she perceives as disagreeing with her?
For the record, if you visit Charles Stone’s Facebook campaign page, you will find criticism of him. You will find it. Because he did not remove the comments or block the authors.
Rena Korb and Nomi Moradzadeh
