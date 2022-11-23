No one can control their own birth. Although I am happy with the outcome, no one asked me if I wanted to be born a boy, or by white, Nordic parents! Likewise, no one is asked which skin color, sexual orientation, or talents they want. Or if they want to be born into a religious, conservative or right-wing environment, or not.
We just had another shooting at a gay nightclub, by a lunatic who killed and injured innocent people, just dancing and enjoying themselves and each other. Why all this hate of someone who happens to be different? What if you happened to be born differently — should someone who didn’t like you kill you?
Is something lacking in our educational system — or is perhaps political emphasis on human differences partly responsible? Certain states have even gone to great lengths to avoid even talking about differences — and especially how “different” people have been treated through the ages! And then of course — again a question about how easy was it for this last lunatic to obtain and keep the deadly weapon(s) used? Think about it!
