Editor,
This is in response to yet another letter from Michael Oberg, (“Follow up to ‘I’m so proud of our President Biden” in the Oct. 16-17 edition of the Daily Journal).
Once again, Mr. Oberg is the one who needs to get his facts right. The bottom line, it doesn’t matter who signed what with regards to pulling out of Afghanistan. There’s a right way and a wrong way to do anything. Joe Biden wasn’t left holding the bag of anything. The only thing Joe Biden had to do was make the decision on how to accomplish the task. Joe Biden and only Joe Biden made the worst possible decision. Any idiot knows you pull allies and friends out first while you have the protection of the military. And Michael Oberg didn’t want to mention that Joe Biden and only Joe Biden ignored the advice of his military advisers who told him to leave at least 2,500 troops in place.
It continues to amaze me that any rational minded person can say with a straight face that the Biden administration is doing a good job. Take two steps back look at the mess that Biden has created in every way, shape and form. Mr. Oberg is delusional. Just like Joe.
Neil Wild
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.