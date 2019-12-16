Editor,
Attorney Alan Dershowitz of Harvard, a Democrat who voted for Clinton, says a vote for impeachment on non-constitutional grounds could be overturned by the courts. He says the Constitution only has four impeachable crimes — treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors. Neither of the Democrats’ two articles of impeachment qualifies: 1). amorphous, opened-ended charges like abuse of power were considered and rejected by our Founders; and 2). obstruction of Congress hardly applies since the executive branch is not obstructing Congress when it refuses to turn over documents any more than Congress would be if it refused to turn over documents to the executive branch. Only the courts can settle disagreements between equal branches of government. Our Founders left all else to the voters to decide which is what the Democrats are trying to avoid in 2020.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
