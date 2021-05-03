Editor,
As a divisive, gubernatorial recall looms, California legislators from both sides of the aisle have found some common ground: offshore wind. AB 525 — a bill that would get the ball rolling for offshore wind development in California — passed out of both its committee hearings with overwhelming bipartisan support. The bill has two Republican co-authors alongside ten Democrats in the assembly.
AB 525 — and offshore wind in general — has something for everyone. Offshore wind will create more good-paying jobs, and improve air quality. But most of all, developing this untapped resource will allow us to meet our clean energy goals on time, and maybe even ahead of time. Strong coastal winds can provide clean, reliable energy that will strengthen our grid and would serve as the perfect complement to solar energy. When the sun sets, coastal winds pick up speed and have the technical potential of powering 157% of California’s 2019 energy needs according to a report from Environment California.
Tapping into just a fraction of this potential will allow the state to deliver clean, reliable energy to Californians even during the hottest days of summer and provides numerous benefits that both parties can get behind.
Elizabeth Nickerson
Oakland
(2) comments
Hello Elizabeth - I am not sure where you get your information but based on California's peak demand for electricity of 30,000 megawatts we would need to construct thousands of wind turbines. Current installations have a mean capacity of less than 2 megawatts. Those wind turbines are, just like solar, intermittent sources and do require backup. If you would like to see our coastline despoiled by those forests of turbines and you can live with significant avian mortality, please continue to support that bill. Wind energy should be part of our energy portfolio but not to the extent that your source seems to advocate.
I believe peak demand for California is closer to 50,000 MW. https://www.caiso.com/documents/californiaisopeakloadhistory.pdf
