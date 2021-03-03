Editor,
It is always encouraging to see, hear and learn from the heroes and heroines among us. One such local heroine is 13-year-old Ashlyn So, who recently took the initiative and subsequently collaborated with the Millbrae Anti-Racist Coalition to stage a rally Saturday, Feb 27, in Central Park in San Mateo to call attention to the stereotyping and increasing violence directed at Asian Americans (“San Mateo event raising awareness of hate crimes,” in the Feb. 26 edition of the Daily Journal).
Miss So is to be recognized for her sense of the moment and for her courage in speaking out. She is 13 years old! In addressing what is clearly wrong, and with more and more concerned people around her, perhaps we are getting closer to the day when we will no longer need a rally to remind us that everyone who is a good citizen and contributing to the community is entitled to honesty, justice and respect.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.