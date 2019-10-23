Editor,
I’m responding to the letter “William Barr and impeachment” by Ed Kahl in the Oct. 18 issue of the Daily Journal. Ed claims that Attorney General William Barr and the Justice Department will investigate the Democratic party’s “use of the CIA and FBI to spy on a presidential candidate” (Donald Trump). This is pure tin foil conspiracy theory. Without providing any evidence, Mr. Kahl then claims Hillary Clinton paid Russian and British spies for false information to be spread by the FBI, CIA and the Justice Department. Ed finishes his fairy tale by claiming presidential candidate Joe Biden had misused his position as vice president to get his son, Hunter, a job in the Ukraine. This is what happens: when someone gets their news from commentators such as Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin or reads Greg Jarrett’s book “Witch Hunt,” a totally biased and delusional view of the political situation here in the U.S.
For you, Ed, Donald Trump can do no wrong, no matter how much he abuses his power as president and tramples on our Constitution.
Art Gonzalez
San Bruno
