Editor,
Attorney General Barr is potentially the most important man in government now. The Justice Department’s investigations will likely expose the Democrats’ use of the CIA and FBI to spy on a presidential candidate and thwart the will of 63 million voters. Accusing President Trump of Russian collusion was part of FBI Counterespionage Chief Peter Strzok’s, “insurance policy.” It involved Hillary paying Russian and British spies for a false dossier that was used to seed the Trump Russian collusion theory with the FBI, CIA and Justice Department.
Trump is now accused of misusing the power of his office to knock Biden out of the race when it was Biden who misused the power of his office by ignoring the law against conflicts of interest to get his son a $60,000 per month job in Ukraine for which he had no qualifications. As with the Muller investigation, impeachment is likely to help Trump.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
