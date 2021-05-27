Editor,
In these cancel culture times it’s not surprising that the South San Francisco School District is planning a name change for Junipero Serra Elementary School (“Serra school name change advances” in the May 21 edition of the Daily Journal). On the horizon, expect someone to plan a name change for the El Camino Real which links 21 missions from San Diego to San Francisco. There are countless major California cities and counties that are in danger of name changes. This includes Sacramento. The state’s capital, its name derived from the Spanish word for sacrament.
Sadly, the South San Francisco School District, despite objections of 60% of survey respondents, will go ahead with the name change. The South San Francisco Unified School District is determined to erase California’s history, because it is concerned that “colonization conflicts with the school system's equitable values.”
Winston Churchill once said: “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”
Ron Drelich
South San Francisco
