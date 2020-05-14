Editor,
Ms. Zaslawsky (Daily Journal May 11, 2020) objects to the mandate to wear masks in public. I agree the order is cumbersome, but necessary. Addressing her “Problem No. 1: Cloth masks are unhealthy,” citing that the moist air behind the mask encourages the growth of bacteria. I remind her that masks are not mandated to protect ourselves from others, but to protect others from ourselves. Also, masks can be washed daily.
Problem No. 2: Covering our faces delays herd immunity. I ask how many deaths (including hers) are acceptable to achieve this herd mentality?
Problem No. 3: People who are likely to be unemployed might be fined $1,000 if they do not wear a mask. Perhaps they could wear one and avoid a fine. She implies that the requirement to wear a mask is unconstitutional. We have a generation of people who want their own way and appeal to the Constitution to have it. There is a law higher than the Constitution. Mt. 7:12. Look it up.
Janet Freeman
Millbrae
