Editor,
Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County’s health officer, issued a law mandating that people wear cloth face masks when out of their homes.
Problem #1: Cloth masks are unhealthy. Here’s an excerpt from a published controlled study of cloth masks: “Moisture retention, reuse of cloth masks and poor filtration may result in increased risk of infection.” Covering your mouth and nose with fabric creates a warm, moist environment — ideal for any virus or bacteria to multiply in. Also, sunlight kills the virus, but can’t penetrate your scarf or bandana.
Problem #2: Covering our faces means further delaying “herd immunity” which is the fastest, and possibly the only way, to end epidemics.
Problem #3: Dr. Morrow, an unelected bureaucrat, has appointed himself czar over close to a million people, decreeing that we must follow his orders or be fined up to $1,000 — while many of us are out of work — and/or be locked up in jail for three months. Is breathing the air freely, sans mask, a crime? What happened to the Constitution? What happened to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?
Even if this virus were as deadly as SARS or MERS or Ebola — which it’s not, as 98% recover with no difficulty, and Dr. Fauci himself likened it to a bad flu in his recent article in the NEJM — would it be worth losing our liberty for what we’re being told is “safety?’ Maybe Dr. Morrow needs to hear from us peons.
Cherie Zaslawsky
Menlo Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.