Richa Awasthi

Richa Awasthi 
Julia Mates

Julia Mates
Diane Papan

Diane Papan
Lisa Gauthier

Lisa Gauthier

In the upcoming November General Election, Californians will have the opportunity to vote on an amendment to the state Constitution enshrining the right to an abortion and contraception. Proposition 1 ensures that neither court nor Legislature can strip reproductive rights away from women. We, the undersigned here, are endorsing Proposition 1 and encourage our colleagues, friends and the community members we represent to do the same.

Endorsing Proposition 1 is simple. By visiting the Yes on 1 website (yeson1ca.com) supporters can sign on and add their voices to this critical amendment. Current endorsers include Parent Parenthood Affiliates of California; the National Women’s Political Caucus; Black Women for Wellness Action Project; California Medical Association; Essential Access Health; NARAL Pro-Choice America; and the California Democratic Party among a growing list of supporters.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription