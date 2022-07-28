In the upcoming November General Election, Californians will have the opportunity to vote on an amendment to the state Constitution enshrining the right to an abortion and contraception. Proposition 1 ensures that neither court nor Legislature can strip reproductive rights away from women. We, the undersigned here, are endorsing Proposition 1 and encourage our colleagues, friends and the community members we represent to do the same.
Endorsing Proposition 1 is simple. By visiting the Yes on 1 website (yeson1ca.com) supporters can sign on and add their voices to this critical amendment. Current endorsers include Parent Parenthood Affiliates of California; the National Women’s Political Caucus; Black Women for Wellness Action Project; California Medical Association; Essential Access Health; NARAL Pro-Choice America; and the California Democratic Party among a growing list of supporters.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade has removed a fundamental right, simultaneously endangering the lives of women and unduly impacting their families. And that is why California needs Proposition 1. Specifically, the proposed state constitutional amendment will protect personal choices related to reproductive care by declaring that individuals have an express right to have an abortion and use — or not use — contraceptives.
Many states with so-called trigger laws passed by their legislatures in anticipation of the ruling immediately outlawed abortions and, in some cases, enabled the prosecution of physicians and individuals who assist women in seeking abortions in other states. As many as 25 states have enacted significant restrictions already and many have a near total ban. Moreover, the labyrinth of laws and risks to providers are essentially forcing facilities to simply close, eliminating access not just by law but geography. Worse yet, some state legislatures have already targeted contraceptives like Plan B and intrauterine devices, thereby increasing the risk for unwanted pregnancies while simultaneously eliminating access to abortions.
As states begin to eliminate access, California is already experiencing an influx of women seeking reproductive health care. California must continue to be a leader in protecting the rights of all people. Tragically, it has already been reported that a 10-year-old rape victim and her family were forced to leave her home state to obtain medical services. This is not acceptable. Californians must protect all children and women. In the coming weeks, our growing coalition will host events and provide information as we fight to protect every woman’s reproductive rights and ensure abortion remains accessible in our state. This will include fundraising efforts, rallies, marches and communicating with like-minded supporters to help them engage in this fight. The campaign to support Proposition 1 is already underway but will require our local support.
The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe stripped away 50 years of fundamental reproductive rights that had been guaranteed to every woman in our nation. The reversal of Roe is unequivocally part of a continued effort to subjugate and oppress women. We will not relinquish these basic rights over our individual bodies. We cannot shrink from this fight. We must, as women before us did, rise to the occasion and reverse this attack. We will organize. We will donate. We will march. We will vote.
The fight has just begun.
Richa Awasthi is the mayor of Foster City, Julia Mates is the mayor of Belmont, Diane Papan is the deputy mayor of San Mateo and Lisa Gauthier is the vice mayor of East Palo Alto.
