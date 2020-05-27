Two months ago, I wrote a Daily Journal guest perspective that outlined pivoting, working together and everyone doing their part.
Today as I write this, those three things still hold true but I would add in hard choices, even harder conversations and the recognition and acknowledgment that things will be different. Moreover, that we all need to find within ourselves, our communities, our businesses and our cities and towns the desire and will to adapt.
As a first step, I suggest we take a moment and express gratitude. I know I am deeply grateful. Every day I see good people doing good things. I see small businesses coming back that received a “hand up and not a hand-out” through the San Mateo County Strong Fund small business grant effort. Thank you, Paula Uccelli, for instilling that phrase in me so many years ago. I see hospital employees, grocery clerks, business leaders, government workers and elected officials all trying to make a difference. I see Bart Charlow at Samaritan House and Aubrey Merriman at the Boys & Girls Club stepping up and helping those who need it most.
Second, I ask every day what is next. What can I do, what can the San Mateo County Economic Development Association do, what can others in our community do as we reopen, recover and plan for a second wave, another disaster and our new normal?
I believe we must first acknowledge that we cannot (we will not, we should not) return to what was. How can our business associations, nonprofits, cities and towns, school districts and others come together and make the big bold decisions that do not bring us back to business as usual? It is time to evaluate how we deliver services, how we educate and how we govern. The far bigger question is who is ready to see what can be versus what was? Who is ready to accept what we may lose to gain a more fair, just and brighter future?
We are fortunate that as a county we, in many ways, have been successful by working together while maintaining the individual characters of 20 cities and towns and three distinct unincorporated areas. Together we have made decisions that have resulted in over 70% protected open space, tax measures that support education, transportation and our most vulnerable. We must also own the fact that we have made decisions that constrict our housing supply, force folks to work multiple jobs and create massive inequities in how we fund education, police, fire, parks and recreation and public works. I am not sure how we can rate both an A and an F on a scorecard at the same time, but we do.
It is not the time to play it safe or hit cruise control and think this too shall pass. For me it is about deciding what type of world do we want to live in today and what world do I want to leave for my children? Here is what I am encouraging to happen.
Our successful recovery depends on meaningful progress in three areas:
1). Housing to accommodate health care workers, teachers, tech workers, gardeners, housecleaners, child care teachers and everyone in between;
2). A K-12 education system that is equal for all including broadband, laptops/tablets and other tech tools, plus teacher training and small class sizes that are the same in Burlingame, Daly City, East Palo Alto, Pescadero and Woodside; and
3). A wage that allows each person to provide a roof over their heads, food on their table, transportation for their family and an education for their children without needing two additional jobs to make that a reality.
Is this pie in the sky? For some, absolutely because it will threaten the status quo. For others, no and those are the folks we hope to engage. This is about our choices, our values and not wasting the crisis of our lifetime to bring about the changes we have needed to make for decades.
Over the last two months, I have witnessed a complete lack of empathy of those less fortunate, a level of ignorance about all the good that does and is happening in San Mateo County and a total disconnect with what working in collaboration and cooperation really means. These agonizing conversations have resulted in sleepless nights, anger and frustration but those feelings were fleeting. In their place has come a deep resolve to do something with colleagues and friends like me that see the opportunities for a better future. Please join us by initiating these conversations with those around you.
Rosanne Foust is president an d CEO of the San Mateo County Economic Development Association (SAMCEDA).
