In the book of Deuteronomy, the final of the Five Books of Moses, there are two seemingly contradictory verses that describe the tension between a world of aspiration and a world with people in need.
First, “There shall be no needy among you” (Deuteronomy 14:4-5). God’s desire of humankind is to work toward creating and living a vision where no one will suffer. Second, and more practically, “There will never cease to be needy ones in your land, which is why I command you: open your hand to the poor and needy.” (Deuteronomy 15:11). As much as there is a genuine yearning to create an equitable world where no one will suffer, getting there may be impossible. At the same time, though it is not upon us to complete the task, neither are we free to ignore this sacred work.
The pandemic has magnified the deepening gaps that exist in our world. Yes, it’s true that we have all experienced tremendous loss over the last year. The loss of life and livelihood is real, not to mention a heightened sense of loneliness and isolation. Even more poignant are the growing inequities that exist between people based on gender, class and race. While, perhaps, we have crossed the midway point where a glimmer of light has emerged, there is something we can all do right now to illuminate the darkness.
One of my favorite teachings in Jewish tradition comes from the Talmud. “We sustain all people, we care for the sick, and we bury the dead, regardless of our faiths or differences, for the sake of peace.” We show up for and expand our universe of obligation to collectively move the needle to make change. As a solidarity cohort of more than 40 faith leaders from a wide range of religious and spiritual traditions in San Mateo County, we know how difficult it is to serve right now and we are grateful to so many people who have prioritized working in service of others. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that we are all only as safe as the most vulnerable among us. People are hurting; some struggling simply to survive. As the truth of our interdependence becomes ever clearer, these times are calling us to respond with courage and compassion in preserving the safety and well-being of all people in our community. As our cohort continues to work toward our vision of creating a more moral San Mateo County, we are asking all of our fellow siblings to join us in an intentional action to help one another.
Recently, and perhaps again in the near future, many of us have received stimulus funds to help make a small dent during these trying and unprecedented times. If these funds can help you or your family, we hope that they can ease your burden, even if only temporarily. And for those of you who received your funds and can pay them forward, we call on you to expand your universe of obligation for the sake of peace.
The Peninsula Solidarity Cohort is partnering with local organizations like Samaritan House and Second Harvest that are part of Thrive, the Alliance of Nonprofits for San Mateo County, to help us start at the local level. Our goal is to keep our neighbors in need fed, clothed, housed and healthy, so that all can survive the pandemic, rebuild our economy and preserve our community. If there is another local or even global organization that speaks to your heart, consider giving some or all of you stimulus payment to help someone else in need.
Though it saddens me that we will probably never achieve the vision that God had in mind of creating a world without need, I truly believe that what God wants for us is to never stop trying. Through this lens, caring for the needy in our midst and working to build a more equitable and just world, is a sacred responsibility that transcends time. For in doing so, we will not only be able to once again see the dignity and worth in every one of God’s creations, we will bring ourselves one step closer to a world of wholeness and peace.
Corey Helfand is the senior rabbi at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City and a member of the Peninsula Solidarity Cohort, a coalition of interfaith leaders working for the common good in San Mateo County. For local giving, visit Samaritan House at samaritanhousesanmateo.org, Second Harvest Food Bank at shfb.org, or for other nonprofits in the Thrive alliance, visit thrivealliance.org and search under membership nonprofits.
