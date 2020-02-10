In my last column there were biographical write-ups of three of the Democratic candidates: Josh Becker, Shelly Masur and Michael Brownrigg. The following are introductions to Democratic candidates Sally Lieber and Annie Oliva; Republican Alex Glew and Libertarian John Webster. The seven will be vying in the March primary to replace state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo.
Sally Lieber, former assemblywoman and Mountain View councilwoman, was born and grew up two miles north of Detroit. She attended public schools there, hated high school, was a terrible student and decided to work instead of attending college. She became a member of the building trades, moved to San Francisco in 1986 and became a paper hanger. Eventually she attended community college where she met her husband. The couple moved to Mountain View and she enrolled in Foothill College where she became very involved in student government. She was admitted to Stanford University as a junior, and received a degree in 2000 at the age of 39. Before that she ran for Mountain View City Council while still a student and won; then ran for the state Assembly in 2002 and won. She was termed out after serving three terms. In 2012, she ran for the state Senate against Jerry Hill and lost.
***
Annie Oliva has served on the Millbrae City Council since 2013. Her father, the late Robert Marshall, was mayor of San Bruno. His real estate firm is now the family business with Oliva and her three brothers working there. She grew up in San Bruno and attended Crestmoor High School. She then attended the College of Notre Dame where she met her husband, a student from El Salvador. They have been married for 39 years and have three grown children. One of them almost became homeless because of drug addiction. As a result, Oliva has made homelessness her cause and has a seven-point plan for dealing with this. Most of her contributions are from Realtors. She says she has been in the business all of her life; these are her friends as well as colleagues.
***
Since there are five Democrats in the race who will split the vote, the sole Republican, Alex Glew, may emerge as the second victor when it is the top two from either party who vie in November. Glew lives in Los Altos but grew up in Pacifica. He attended Lick Wilmerding High School in San Francisco, went to the University of California, Berkeley where he received a bachelor’s and master’s of science in mechanical engineering; then on to Stanford University where he received a master’s and Ph.D. in materials science and engineering. He started his own consulting company, Glew Engineering, 20 years ago after a decade at Applied Materials. He has served as a Design Review commissioner in Los Altos and is active in the Los Altos Rotary. He considers himself a California Republican on the moderate side. He ran for the Los Altos City Council in 2016 and lost and for the state Assembly in 2018 and lost.
John Webster, a Mountain View resident, was born in the Los Angeles area, attended high school in Redondo Park, served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, has a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the University of Washington and a master’s in computer science from Santa Clara. He has been active in the Libertarian Party since 1978 and has run for the state Senate three times without success. He works for a small tech company which is developing a golf training simulator.
***
Since most of these candidates have not been elected to a districtwide office, few if any have name recognition outside of their home geographical area. That means it will take big bucks and important endorsements to persuade voters in the two counties which form the 13th. Oliva is relying on help from Realtors and the real estate PAC; Masur from the California Teachers Association and numerous endorsements; Brownrigg from TV ads and many local endorsements. Becker is advertising a recent endorsement from Jerry Hill which may mean a lot to the undecided voter and he’s also been endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. He has sufficient funds to get the word out. Lieber is self-funded but well known in Santa Clara County. We won’t know the outcome until March 3.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
