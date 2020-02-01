College, quite literally, comes at a cost and for some, that cost begins to accumulate even before one applies to a university. Not only do students have to pay to attend college, but it seems they also pay to have a chance of being admitted, beyond just the application fee.
Why? Because nowadays, whether high school students will hire a private college counselor is no longer a question of if, but when. Such contributes to the misconception that without this extra support throughout the admission process, college is unattainable.
Five years ago, the Independent Educational Consultants Association, or IECA, reported that there were “fewer than 2,500 independent educational consultants (IECs) nationwide.” Today, they estimate there are around 8,000 IECs in practice, many who work as consultants as well as counseling and admissions officers for universities.
This growth, according to the IECA, is due to a variety of recent trends regarding college admission. Among these is increased confusion over the sheer number of factors that universities consider in the process, as a high SAT score and GPA no longer guarantee admission, the increased costs of education, as many want to ensure the colleges they apply to are worth the cost, and the lack of assistance from overworked high school counselors, among other things.
While all of these factors are valid reasons to consider hiring a private counselor, there are many other catches one must take into account before making the decision.
First and foremost, hiring an IEC comes, like college, at a monetary cost. The rates of those who charge an hourly fee can be as high as $400 per hour in the Bay Area, according to the Atlantic, which ultimately adds up to thousands of dollars over the course of a year, or multiple.
While the marginal benefits of such assistance may outweigh the costs for some, this is not always the case, as those without the means to hire are at an immediate disadvantage. And so, the chasm of the educational opportunity gap continues to widen.
That is, of course, assuming the answer to the question, “to hire or not to hire?” actually results in a varied chance of admission.
It is all too familiar to look on counseling websites and witness the token phrase: “[insert percentage here] of students who used our services were admitted to one or more of their three, top-choice schools.” While such a claim sounds promising, it is important to analyze the implications of such a broadly worded statement.
Regardless of whether it is true, there are countless other questions that arise from this statistic: How many students were surveyed? What levels of academic achievement do the counselors cater to? What constitutes one’s “three, top-choice” schools? Do the counselors help their clients pick the most achievable schools as their “three, top-choice” schools? The list goes on.
Ultimately, one’s decision should not be based solely on a supposed success rate.
Then, there is a societal expectation that money equates to quality. If faced with an expensive good, consumers assume that because they must pay more to obtain it, it is because it is worth more. Though the marginal costs increase, so do the marginal benefits of having a product that is “better quality.”
After all, why buy the No. 2 pencil when you can opt for a more expensive one that is mechanical or has a grip to improve your writing experience? Why buy the cheaper one when everyone else has a more expensive product? Why trust that you are capable of getting into the school of your choice when those around you all have outside help?
I must admit, as a rising senior, I asked myself the previous question far too often. Though I personally did not end up hiring a college counselor, a majority of my peers did, and I immediately felt at a disadvantage. However, looking back on the process, I realized that this concern was unnecessary.
The admission process, as I see it, is tailored for students — not teachers, parents or counselors. As confusing as it may seem, the applications are made so students can present themselves in the best light possible and all of the information to succeed is there, one just has to be willing to look for it.
I know it can be difficult, relying on yourself when up until this point there’s always been an authority figure to guide you. It hits the hardest when you approach school counselors with questions about college and they don’t have all the answers when the veil comes down and you realize that adults don’t know everything.
For many, the college admission process presents the first opportunity for young adults to be truly independent before they start the rest of their lives. Yes, there is no harm in paying for an IEC or a second opinion, if you will, and have the means to do so. But, in my opinion, it is more rewarding to know that when you get an acceptance letter, your success doesn’t merely increase the percentage rate of someone else’s success, that it resulted from the work you put in to excel and ultimately succeed.
Veronica Roseborough is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.