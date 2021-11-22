She is 31 years old and a community organizer who is serving her second term on the San Mateo-Foster City School District Board of Trustees. Her mission in life is to help the underserved, and she is a single mom. She is also a candidate for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. I will be interviewing Charles Stone, current Belmont mayor who is also running, in a subsequent column. The election is in 2022. It is for District 2, the seat currently held by Carole Groom who will be termed out.
Corzo’s parents immigrated from Guatemala and for many years rented a home in North Central San Mateo where Corzo grew up. But because of the steep rise in rents, like so many others, they have moved several hours away to live in Tracy. Corzo attended Park Elementary, Abbott Middle and San Mateo High schools. She then attended community college and in 2012 received a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from San Francisco State University. Her son was born when she was 20 years old and still a student at SF State but she used the child care there to complete her degree. She and the father share joint custody. Her first job was with Larkin Street Youth Services, which specializes in foster care. She then was an education/employment specialist at First Place for Youth. For the past four years, she has been a bilingual social worker at the Golden Gate Regional Center in San Mateo. She feels these experiences provide her with a good background for a county supervisor since the board is in charge of county social services.
Her political career began when she joined thousands of progressive women who ran for elected office for the first time after being spurred into action by the national political climate. Corzo was one of 48 women whose picture appeared on the cover of Time Magazine in its January 2018 The Avengers edition. In 2020, Corzo was one of three awardees selected as the first-ever recipients of the Women of Courage Award in honor of Congresswoman Jackie Speier to highlight and support outstanding women in San Mateo County.
She also has been an active community organizer with Faith in Action, a nonprofit which fights for housing justice and immigration rights. And she is a big name among progressives. She has an endorsement from Nicole Fernandez, the former chair of the San Mateo County Democratic Party and is also district director for state Sen. Josh Becker who is neutral in this race. She is endorsed by nearly all her fellow school board members; San Mateo Councilmember Amourence Lee and San Mateo Mayor Rick Bonilla; former San Mateo Mayor Claire Mack; Foster City Vice Mayor Richa Awasthi, and several councilmembers in other cities. When she first ran for school board she had the endorsements of Jerry Hill and Kevin Mullin. But they are supporting Charles Stone in this race. She will continue on the school board while she campaigns for supervisor. Her school board term is up in 2024.
***
I have rewritten this paragraph almost daily since the news that Congresswoman Jackie Speier plans to retire next year. Earthshaking political news since it’s rare a congressional seat, where members do not face term limits, opens. Even in the toxic atmosphere of D.C. and the prospects of Democrats losing the House, there are no shortage of contenders. Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach, state Sen. Josh Becker and David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, to name a few. No one has to give up their seat to run for Congress but Mullin, who is favored to win and is beloved by many, may live outside of his district in 2022.
Beach is the main woman in the race and, by the way, a close friend of Mullin’s (unlike some other candidates they will never say anything bad about each other) and there are those who feel the seat should stay with a woman.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.