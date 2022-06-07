Thirty-eight years ago yesterday, then President Ronald Reagan stood at a point on the northwest coast of France to deliver a speech. Behind him was a rock pillar, placed there in remembrance of the men who had fought to reclaim France and the whole European continent from the grip of Nazi Germany.
The place where President Reagan stood is known as Point-du-Hoc. A hundred feet below are the waters of the English Channel. To traverse from the beach below to the point above is not an easy route. It is not a straight path of gentle slope or even a series of switch backs to reach the top. Rather, it is a location where there are sheer cliffs. To imagine it, one might picture the similar cliffs like we have along our Pacific coast between Pacifica and Half Moon Bay.
The occasion of President Reagan’s speech was the 40th anniversary of the Normandy invasion of France by Allied forces in World War II. As he spoke, he recounted the heroic efforts of the 225 American Rangers who came ashore below Point-du-Hoc. Their immediate task was to scale the cliffs and dislodge the German soldiers manning the concrete bunkers and machine gun nests overhead. From there, they were to join forces with the other Divisions of the first U.S. Army, which had come ashore on either side of the point, at Utah and Omaha beaches. Joining them would be the 82nd Airborne Division that had parachuted inland, southwest of the Utah landing.
Present to hear the president speak were 62 of the Rangers who had scaled the cliffs. They were among the mere 90 who could still bear arms after two days of fighting. Reagan called them “the boys of Point-du-Hoc.” He did not describe them this way to demean them. He described them this way to highlight their youthfulness in 1944, a youthfulness that carried with it dreams of a future — a future back home after the war was won. In point of fact, the typical age of all who stormed the Normandy beaches was 20 years or younger.
The same day President Reagan spoke at Point-du-Hoc, he gave a second address where he shared the touching story of Lisa Zenatta Henn and her father: U.S. Pfc., Peter Robert Zenatta, 37th Engineer Combat Battalion. His was among the first battalions to hit Omaha Beach in the first assault wave.
Unlike most World War II veterans who never shared their war stories with family, Lisa’s father often shared with her his wartime experiences. As she explained to President Reagan, “He made me feel the fear of being on that boat waiting to land. I can smell the ocean and feel the seasickness. I can see the looks on his fellow soldiers’ faces — the fear, the anguish, the uncertainty of what lay ahead. And when they landed, I can feel the strength and courage of the men who took those first steps through the tide to what must have surely looked like instant death.”
Often, when recounting his stories, Lisa’s father would conclude with a promise, saying someday he would return to the beaches of Normandy, to see it again — and to visit the graves of those who fought and died. However, like many veterans of the D-Day invasion who hoped to return, Peter Robert Zenatta never did. In 1976, he died of cancer.
Knowing how much it meant to her father to return to Normandy, Lisa made this pledge to him before he passed:
“I’m going there, Dad, and I’ll see the beaches and the barricades and the monuments. I’ll see the graves, and I’ll put flowers there just like you wanted to do. I’ll feel all the things you made me feel through your stories and your eyes. I’ll never forget what you went through, Dad, nor will I let anyone else forget. And, Dad, I’ll always be proud.”
Lisa’s pledge to her father was partially fulfilled when she went to France for the 40th Anniversary of the Normandy Invasion. She was there in the audience when President Reagan shared her story and that of her father. But the second part of her pledge she cannot fulfill alone. She needs all of us to take part. It’s the part which states, “nor will I let anyone else forget.”
Among the family of nations, ours is relatively young. Given our brief history of 246 years, is it too much to ask that we know of certain dates and their significance? June 6, 1944, would certainly be one. When so many of our own gave their lives — or were willing to — to save others from tyranny, it’s certainly something we should never forget.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
