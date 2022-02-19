From March 2020 to April 2021, Zoom classes were the norm for students in the San Mateo Union High School District. Now, back in person for the 2021-22 school year, students have battled both the delta and omicron variants.
With the omicron surge tempering, California dropped its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people on Feb. 16, a move with which San Mateo County complied.
However, K-12 masking policies remain largely up in the air. Just a month ago, the district purchased N95 masks to distribute at each campus in light of research demonstrating the superior effectiveness of N95 and KN95 face coverings. And while indoor masking is still enforced at schools, that is subject to change on Feb. 28 when the state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly reassesses.
These changes, and the discussion of more to come, mark a significant transition for all residents. In speaking with students at Burlingame High School, I found that there are mixed feelings, but most agree that lifting mask mandates now is slightly premature.
As of Feb. 15, in San Mateo County, 96.5% of residents 12 and over are vaccinated, making students feel more comfortable than others on campuses in areas with lower inoculation rates might.
“I am lucky enough and I’m healthy enough that I’m not too concerned about it, and I am vaccinated,” senior MaryRose Canniffe said.
Freshman Violet Hansma breaks down the masking dilemma into three opinion groups: those who see masks as a burden, those who want to keep wearing masks and are worried about potential surges and those who prioritize the mental health aspect. Hansma resonates most with the mental health turmoil that comes with disturbing the routine of wearing a mask in public, indoor spaces, as well as being seen by others not wearing a mask.
“I’ve been doing it for so long, and I don’t want to be seen as someone, because you know wearing a mask protects you and others, so if I would take mine off to go somewhere, what would others think of me? Would they think that I’m just being selfish, not caring about their safety?” Hansma said.
For senior Andres Vera, declining case numbers are promising.
“I think it’s safe enough as long as you’re doubly vaccinated, and boosted — hopefully, you don’t have to be boosted — but if you are, it’s better. I think with those precautions it’s fair to say that we should not have masks anymore,” Vera said.
Burlingame city facilities will continue to require masks indoors and businesses will likely adopt varying masking policies. But to make masks optional at school, where students congregate in close quarters for hours five days a week, is a whole other ordeal.
“I’m kind of worried about the mask mandates waning, only because like, I know cases are going down, but in the past when the mandate has been taken away, cases have gone up,” junior Sofia Husain said.
Though younger demographics are not at high risk of death from COVID-19, many high-risk immunocompromised students and students with immunocompromised family members are uncomfortable with California’s recent move.
Junior Kaitlin Lim expressed concerns about the mask mandate being lifted, pointing out differences in health.
“I don’t feel ready for it, and I don’t think we really are ready for it. Especially when not everybody is healthy enough,” Lim said.
Others on campus, including senior Xavier Bruening, take less issue with optional mask-wearing.
“I was visiting a college in Iowa — they have no mask mandate — I didn’t get COVID there,” Bruening said. “I think it’ll probably come back to haunt them in say four to six weeks, but I think, for now, it’s fine.”
Bruening, a wrestler at Burlingame, has seen some of his teammates contract COVID-19, but feels that the school handles contract tracing well and trusts that if public health experts sign off on the mandate being lifted, it is more beneficial than harmful.
Though opinions vary among student bodies, only time will tell if the mandate reversal(s) were a positive move.
Lexi Goldstein is a senior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
