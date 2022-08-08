There was a time not long ago when young tech entrepreneurs made so much money they were buying up modest homes in downtown Palo Alto, tearing them down and building mini-mansions. The City Council eventually put a stop to this. Are mini-mansions becoming a trend in San Mateo when some members of the Planning Commission think the bigger the better?
Before writing this column, I wanted to be as objective as possible (Disclaimer: I live in a historic home built in 1921). I revisited the home at 415 Fairfax Ave. also built in 1921 which was the subject of a heated San Mateo Planning Commission meeting. The application to demolish and build a much bigger house was under scrutiny and discussion because of neighborhood resistance against its demolition, citing ADU size, building height, design concerns and California Environmental Quality Act violations. The Planning Commission, at its July 12 meeting, found no reason to deny the project. It noted the neighborhood was not a historic district and met all design standards, with the city obligated to follow state guidelines. The commission thought approving the development was an easy decision given the factors involved. I was especially appalled that it was an “easy” decision.
And the news gets worse. Since there was no appeal filed within 10 days of Planning Commission approval, it won’t go before the City Council. The City Arborist, Matthew Fried, still has to approve the plan which takes out one heritage tree and probably dooms a second one. There have been many letters asking to save the trees (Disclaimer: I introduced the ordinance to protect heritage trees when I was on the council).
There is another original 1920s house in Baywood, 564 Edinburgh St., that is petitioning to be torn down. It’s 1,600 square feet to be replaced by a 3, 240-square-foot home. Deadline for public comment is 5 p.m. today.
I recognize there is a need for more housing but the need is for more affordable housing. And these mini-mansions won’t be affordable. In our desire for more affordable housing, we have allowed if not the encouraged the building of too much market-rate housing. We have more than enough expensive apartments and condos. And in my opinion, many will soon be vacant. I supported Measure R and still believe increased densities should be allowed near public transportation. I am not a fan of 10-story buildings. I don’t want San Mateo to look like some of our neighbor cities. I am very much for rent control for a limit of five years to keep our existing and new rentals affordable. A much better solution than building more and more.
Election news: Robert Newsom, running for San Mateo City Council in District 3 has been endorsed by Eric Rodriguez, Maureen Freschet, several board members from the District 3 neighborhood associations, and cousin Gov. Gavin Newsom. Ray Mueller, Menlo Park councilmember, running for Don Horsley’s seat on the Board of Supervisors, also has the governor’s endorsement. Also running for the District 3 council seat is Parks and Recreation Commissioner Sarah Fields. Her endorsers include San Mateo councilmembers Rick Bonilla, Joe Goethals and Amourence Lee; Nicole Fernandez, former head of the San Mateo County Democratic Party; Julia Mates and Charles Stone, Belmont City Council; Richa Awasthi, mayor of Foster City; Mark Nagales, mayor of South San Francisco; Eddie Flores, South San Francisco councilmember.
Campaign kick-off for Noelia Corzo, running for Board of Supervisors, Carole Groom’s seat, is Tuesday Aug. 16 from 6-8. Her campaign was probably given a boost by the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion and the resulting rush to get more women elected to public office. She is running against Charles Stone, who is the father of two teenage girls. Adam Loraine is definitely running in District 5 against Rod Linhares; and newcomer Nick Atkeson is challenging Lisa Nash in District 1.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
