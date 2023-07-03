From Jan. 6 through June 11, a book which was my companion was “His Excellency,” written by Joseph J. Ellis. I refer to it as “my companion” because typically with a book I am reading, it shares my table at lunch, my leather chair after dinner or before bed, and goes with me when traveling.

In fact, this particular book was with me on our trip to Emigrant Gap to witness our son, Patrick, receive his completion certificate from Teen Challenge. Purposefully I decided to take the book and leave at home my iPad. The latter is too easily a distraction from the more fulfilling exercise of reading a good book. It is only laziness of mind which prevails when given the choice, so I determined to eliminate the choice and leave the iPad at home.

