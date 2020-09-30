You can learn something new every day. So, yes, it was something of a revelation to learn that, during the so-called Spanish Flu pandemic (there is considerable doubt where that outbreak actually started, by the way) just over a century ago, that Hillsborough, an exclusive hamlet even back then, was the surprising location for what amounted to a short-lived hospital.
The facility was located in an impressive mansion owned by the Casserly family, according to a new monograph about the flu’s local history by Mitch Postel, president of the San Mateo County Historical Association, writing in La Peninsula, the association’s journal.
The makeshift hospital, designed to take pressure off what became Mills Memorial Hospital in San Mateo, served flu patients briefly in late 1918.
In all, the volunteer staff at the Bridge Road address served 57 ill individuals, of whom nine sadly perished, Postel noted. But that’s in the distant past.
During the current pandemic, Hillsborough has yet to be tapped as a site for a temporary hospital.
And, frankly, we don’t expect it to be. Heck, the current strict rules and regulations in that village clearly put the kibosh on any such operation.
Bill Kahler, a San Mateo High star, has died
Bill Kahler, one of San Mateo High School’s outstanding student-athletes of the post-World War II period has died. He was 88.
A member of San Mateo’s Class of 1950, he was a standout on the school’s football, basketball and baseball teams. He signed a professional baseball contract with the Boston Red Sox and played in the minor leagues for a number of years.
Back on the Peninsula, he made a lasting mark as an official, umpiring and refereeing local prep and college athletic contests for decades. Before he retired, it was estimated that he had officiated close to 9,000 games.
Like his younger brother, the late Bucky Kahler, Bill was a member of San Mateo High’s Athletic Hall of Fame and the Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame.
The brothers were inducted into the latter list of luminaries together in the spring of 1991. No funeral services for Bill Kahler have been scheduled.
Isabelle Healy is heading for a happy milestone
It’s not often you stumble on a “perfect 10.” And we’re not talking about anything or anyone related to the old Bo Derek movie focused on the same digit (for a very different reason).
No, this happens to involve a young girl in Burlingame who will be 10 years old on Oct. 10. Working backwards, you find that, yep, Isabelle Healy, the daughter of Brett and Danielle Healy, was born on 10-10-10.
Happy birthday — you guessed it — 10 days from today. A budding gymnast, Isabelle is seeking a perfect score of 10 in that discipline at some point. The odds appear to be in her favor.
We know one thing for sure: Isabelle is chronologically ten-acious. Sorry, couldn’t resist. It’s a personal flaw.
Foster City’s skate park is shut down again
On the other side of the youthful coin, it’s unfortunate that Foster City officials have been forced to close the community’s skate park on Shell Boulevard again until further notice.
According to a posted notice, continual damage and a lack of compliance with health/safety regulations forced the town’s hand. The skate park had been reopened during the summer.
But the persistent vandalism, combined with inattention to the rules, has again resulted in closure. The skate facility, again under repair, is part of the city’s Leo J. Ryan Park complex.
Bel Mateo Bowl is under pandemic fiscal pressure
A GoFundMe campaign has commenced to save the Bel Mateo Bowl as financial pressure produced by the pandemic continues to threaten all manner of businesses throughout the Peninsula.
Supporters of the venerable bowling establishment, founded in 1957 and located on Olympic Avenue in San Mateo (close to the Belmont border), have been using social media to get the word out. Go to gofundme.com/f/save-bel-mateo-bowl for more information or to donate.
The bowling alley is one of the few left in San Mateo County.
John Horgan is always on the lookout for local items of interest. If you have one, contact him by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com. He lives to serve.
