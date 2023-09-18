Cities are dynamic creatures and they change. But it’s a challenge for some old timers to adjust to the new reality. Housing, housing and more housing is what most elected officials think we need. But it’s hard to say goodbye to the icons of our past. I still miss Trag’s. It was a pillar of the community, a place where both North Central and Hillsborough residents would shop, for its convenient downtown location, its fresh produce and fish and meat counter.
Yes downtown San Mateo hosted I. Magnin’s and Joseph Magnin’s department stores, J. C. Penney’s and Livingston’s and Levy Brothers. When they closed, Draeger’s and the movie theater came to the rescue.
But the Fish Market, opened in 1982, was not downtown. It was on Norfolk Street just north of State Route 92 on a scenic spot by the lagoon. If you ate outside, you could watch the ducks and an occasional white heron.
***
I was invited to speak at the Foster City Rotary last week. I haven’t given a public speech since I left the City Council. It was best I write down what I planned to say. I told host Greg Kuhl I would talk for 15 minutes and then take questions for the remaining 15. But once I got started I couldn’t stop and I took the entire half hour (still the politician in me).
It was comforting to see so many friends and acquaintances. Former councilmember Pam Frisella, current Councilmember Stacy Jimenez, former councilmember and city manager Rick Wycoff, and longtime North Shoreview Montessori teacher Phyllis Harrison.
***
When Dave Pine and Warren Slocum retire from the Board of Supervisors, there will be major changes. Two new members. East Palo Alto Mayor Lisa Gauthier is running for Slocum’s seat. Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan and Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach are running for Dave Pine’s seat. Gina is the sister of Assemblymember Diane Papan. Beach is a former captain in the U.S. Army. Pine has yet to make an endorsement. To date, Beach is leading in endorsements and fundraising. This will be the race to watch in 2024.
The report former congresswoman Jackie Speier may be interested in returning to the board are surprising. While she would be an excellent supervisor, she’s done that and it’s time to move on. The community could use her talents and popularity in so many other ways.
Being a local elected official is wonderful. Hard to let go. But that’s why we have term limits. Others feel her gravitas is needed on a squabbling board. She has the experience and clout.
***
Historic preservation is a hot topic (for some) in one of San Mateo’s oldest neighborhoods and one known for its mission style tile roof houses. Some have objected to new bigger houses — mini mansions — replacing typical Baywood homes. Others don’t want any extra restrictions. And some say let’s tear them down and build more housing.
The city committed that it will conduct a citywide historic resource context survey to identify where in San Mateo historic resources exist. Then, with the input of the community, they will develop an historic resource/district procedure to determine how the city reviews these items and what standards to associate with them as part of the zoning/municipal code process.
***
Mark your calendars for Oct. 6 when the San Mateo County Hospital Foundation will be holding a fundraiser at the Carolands. See smchf.org for more information. The hospital handles the 77,000 uninsured not welcomed at private hospitals. Including new moms.
Volunteers make “bundle of joy” bags which include quilts, diapers, wipes and baby clothes. People who come to clinic for food are given food boxes in partnership with Samaritan House and those needing shelter can go to a motel for 28 hours. Most of the uninsured are undocumented immigrants.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs Mondays. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
