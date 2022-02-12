As I roll the magenta suitcase plastered with fragile stickers into my grandparent’s living room, I am greeted by my grandma, who is setting up a table. From oranges to blues, a colorful assortment of tangyuan dough rested in metal bowls on the table. Although I had just gotten off my 22 hour flight, I took a seat next to my grandma, began pinching the dough into miniature circles, and rolling it in between my palms to achieve the signature circular shape. Within the next hour, our entire family gathered around the table to help.
Tangyuan is a glutinous rice ball with traditional flavors, including black sesame, red bean and peanuts, prepared as a dessert or savory dish. In this case, my grandma had made an assortment of dessert flavored tangyuan.
What makes my grandma’s tangyuan unique are the flavors she incorporates into her recipes, including Milo, my all-time favorite flavor.
Originating in Australia, Milo is the beloved chocolate malt drink of Malaysia. From my parents to my cousins, dipping crackers into the chocolate drink for breakfast was a treat that many experienced. For me, iced Milo was my go-to drink at restaurants during my visits. It was my go-to ice cream flavor when my grandpa would treat my cousins and me to ice cream until the age of 9. That was the age I was sadly hit with the reality that I am lactose intolerant.
Beyond that, other flavors that painted the colors on the table included blue pea flower, sweet potato, ginger and pandan. When I was younger, I had asked my grandma how she had created these flavors. She responded by saying it was simply based on what colors the ingredients would create.
It is also a tradition to indulge in tangyuan with one’s family on the last day of Lunar New Year, which is Feb. 15 this year. The circular shape is believed to represent the full moon, symbolizing family reunions and good luck.
Although I am unable to celebrate Lunar New Year with my extended family, my family and I attempt to re-create my grandma’s tangyuan recipe for such symbolic reasons. I say attempt because, according to my grandma, there isn’t an exact recipe to follow. Below is an approximate recipe created throughout the years by my family.
Tangyuan Recipe
Please note that the amount of water will depend on the temperature and humidity of the environment.
Ingredients
For Milo tangyuan
120 grams glutinous flour
10 grams milo powder
About 100 ml warm water
For sweet potato tangyuan
150 grams glutinous flour
About 200 ml of warm water
150 grams of sweet potato
For pandan tangyuan
For the pandan extract
4 pandan leaves
1 tablespoon of water
For the tangyuan
120 grams glutinous flour
About 70 ml warm water
Instructions for the dough
For sweet potato tangyuan
Steam the sweet potato for 30 minutes or until it is soft enough to be pierced by a fork. When ready, mash the sweet potatoes with a fork or potato masher until smooth in a medium-sized bowl.
Then, mix in the glutinous flour, slowly drizzle in the water and knead the dough until it is smooth, shiny, and not sticky.
For pandan tangyuan
Although my grandma typically uses fresh pandan, frozen pandan is what I usually use. Frozen pandan can be found at local Asian supermarkets.
Begin by blending the pandan leaves with a tablespoon of water. Once the mixture is blended, place the mixture into the fridge for at least 48 hours. After allowing the mixture to rest, it should separate from the liquid at the top. Measure out 30 grams of the mixture and set it aside. This extract will be used to flavor the tangyuan.
Then, mix the glutinous flour and pandan extract in a medium-sized bowl. Slowly drizzle the water in and knead the dough until it is smooth, shiny and not sticky.
For Milo tangyuan
In a medium-sized bowl, mix the glutinous flour and Milo powder. Then, slowly drizzle the water in and knead the dough until it is smooth, shiny and not sticky.
Instructions for shaping the dough
Traditionally, the size of tangyuans can vary. My grandma, however, generally makes them approximately half an inch in width. Begin shaping by pinching pieces of the dough and rolling them in a circular motion between one’s palms.
Instructions for the cooking process
In a saucepan, bring some water to a rolling boil. Gently drop the rolled glutinous rice balls into the water and boil until the dough floats. Stir occasionally to prevent the dough from sticking together.
Amber Chia is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
