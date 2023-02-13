They’re floundering at school and in the workplace. Some conservatives blame a crisis of masculinity, but the problems — and their solutions — are far more complex.” — New Yorker magazine.
Is Nancy Pelosi going against the tide by endorsing a man rather than a woman for U.S. Senate? Recently, she endorsed Congressman Adam Schiff for Senate over two women candidates, Congresswomen Barbara Lee of Oakland and Katie Porter, one of the few Democrats who was able to maintain her seat in southern California. Maybe the explanation is more than loyalty. Maybe she thinks Schiff would do a better job.
I always vote for the best candidate regardless of their sex. I was an early supporter of Barack Obama and never a fan of Hillary Clinton. I am very concerned that when Joe Biden can no longer seek the presidency that vice president Kamala Harris will run in his place. I am not alone. Party officials have the same concerns according to a recent article in The New York Times. She is not considered a strong vice president or a strong contender. But she could do well in the early primaries which now include more diverse states such as South Carolina. Biden did so well in his State of the Union speech that he convinced many he is up for four more years.
While these stories are in the news I have been reading Cokie Roberts’ book “Founding Mothers.” It’s about the wives of the men who signed the Declaration of Independence and the wives of some of the famous generals. They include Abigail Adams, Mary Bartlett, Deborah Franklin and Martha Wayles Jefferson. These stories remind us of how hard life used to be for women. A married woman could expect a baby every two years. Even when she was a grandmother. Many women were uneducated and could not read or write. But this was not the case for the women in this book. Most were educated because they came from families of means.
What has enabled women to rise to power is birth control, higher standards of living and advances in medical care. Few women in power today have 10-12 children as their grandmothers did. In fact, few women today in the United States and other industrialized countries have a dozen babies. My grandmothers did but in both cases only six or five survived.
A citywide recall petition is underway in San Mateo to recall Mayor Amourence Lee. It is headed by five former mayors, some of whom once supported her including Jerry Hill, Carole Groom, Maureen Freschet, Claire Mack and Eric Rodriguez. The venom is real. The former mayors feel she is destroying the city. One went so far as to call her a compulsive liar and pointed to her theatrics over the potential appointment of Cliff Robbins to the open seat on the council. She publicly named Robbins as the person suggested by another that she support for the fifth councilmember in exchange for her getting the mayor tole.
Robbins is a well respected member of the county’s Democratic Party and a former member of the city’s Park and Recreation Commission. He is now suing Lee for character defamation. Recalls rarely produce removal from office. They were successful in removing several members from the San Francisco school board, the San Francisco district attorney and former Foster City Mayor Herb Perez. Lee has many supporters, but also many who would be happy to see her go. We will have to wait and see.
Lee said the recall effort is divisive and wasteful, and could cost the city $1 million,
“Tax dollars should go towards city services,” she said. “I’m focused on the real work of helping our community access opportunities for affordable housing, getting emergency relief to flood victims and post-pandemic economic recovery.”
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
