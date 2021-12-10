In August, I wrote a column how access to county parks should be free. The reasons were plenty, but the essence is that the parks should be free because we already pay for them through taxes and fees create a barrier to many, particularly those of low incomes.
David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, agreed and started pursuing discussion of how that might be possible.
This all took place as County Parks began a discussion on standardizing fees and reservation rates. I get fees for renting a picnic area or staying overnight at Memorial Park. But to drive a car into several other parks like Huddart or Coyote Point costs $6. Last week, the San Mateo County Parks Commission explored the issue and one comment was that removing fees for those who could afford them would be inequitable. The commission is exploring the idea of creating a fee-free experience for those on food assistance or other assistance programs. I’d say this is a great start. But it doesn’t reflect the practical reality of those who might visit these parks and who are dissuaded from doing so because of the entry fee.
First of all, most affluent people wouldn’t think twice about paying $6, but they aren’t going to Coyote Point on the weekend. They are going to Pebble Beach, Napa or Tahoe. Or to a nice outdoor lunch. And if they do decide to visit Coyote Point, then they may support it in other ways if asked.
Second, there are tons of people not taking public assistance who are struggling with functional poverty right now. Maybe they live in a crowded apartment or in a home that doesn’t have great outdoor access. The ability to take in nature at one of our county parks would be a tremendous benefit to them and their state of wellness. Inviting them in for free helps make that decision easier for them. As this area grows in population and density, the county’s parks are going to be crucial in ensuring the connection between the public and natural open space. Does that line sound familiar? It comes from a promotional video made by the county. And that connection to a publicly funded park shouldn’t come at an additional cost that creates a barrier to access for low-income people.
There might be a few people who could afford the $6 who would get through, but why worry about that? After all, inviting them in also builds the love of the parks and the outdoors. And you might even get new supporters. After all, you only love what you know.
Third, entrance fees raise between $1.1 million and $1.2 million a year. That’s no small amount to average folks, but it’s practically budget dust for the county. The Board of Supervisors regularly spends its tax revenue without blinking on quality of life efforts such as this. Besides, you wouldn’t have to staff the entrances or pay for upgrading its collection services to take noncash payments.
To the members of the Board of Supervisors, Canepa, Warren Slocum, Don Horsley, Dave Pine and Carole Groom, the decision should be obvious. Why charge money for a public amenity like a park? Waiving the fee will be a benefit to the overall community. Open space is good for mental and physical health. It won’t cost that much money and is better for everyone. Waive the fee. It’s the right thing to do.
***
And a couple of cents about those against the current use of the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course. This course has been widely used since the early 1970s. If you lived there before that, I suppose your beef has some merit, however, I would ask what has taken you so long to get upset? If you moved in after that, its use was here before you. And while you have the right to have concerns, getting people all riled up to pull the permit is the epitome of being a bad neighbor.
The concern has been the growing use of the course, and officials are working to address that. In fact, use has gone down. While the course is used by many, it is owned by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission but operated through the San Mateo County Community College District. Its use over the years by countless athletes is too much of a legacy and its overall value to the regional community is too great to be extinguished by a few who should have known about its impact when they moved in. Besides, if someone is doing something illegal, call the police. Otherwise, manage. Maybe try watching a meet and cheering on the kids. Be a part of the community, not apart from the community.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
